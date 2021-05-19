MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Director Kelly R. Nelson Sells 1,000 Shares

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. 255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

