Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) 1-Day Volume Hits $196,387.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $4.55 million and $196,387.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01193071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.22 or 0.09921166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00102922 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,015,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

