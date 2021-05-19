Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,523. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

