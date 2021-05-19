EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,174. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

