Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $184.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.80. 4,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,994. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a one year low of $100.74 and a one year high of $196.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

