Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY):

5/17/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/20/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/14/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 969,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,665,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,429,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $38,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

