Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 683.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,274 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,140. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $114.65 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

