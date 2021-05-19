Papp L Roy & Associates Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 522,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.41. 213,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

