Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 4,307 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $222.07. 302,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,329,547. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $130.28 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

