200 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Danaher accounts for 0.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $247.57. 17,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,040. The firm has a market cap of $176.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

