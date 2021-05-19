Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.500-1.720 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.17. The stock had a trading volume of 479,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

