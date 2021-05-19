Equalizer Price Reaches $1.73 on Top Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00004470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00073226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00325069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00182744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.01148282 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

