Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,421. The stock has a market cap of $599.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

