Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 156 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.83. 80,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,570. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.07 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.