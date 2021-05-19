Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $92.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. 61,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,021. Chewy has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

