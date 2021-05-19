Valley Brook Capital Group Has $2.55 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

