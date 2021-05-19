Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 173.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.42. 9,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,202. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

