Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

