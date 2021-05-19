Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.11 Billion Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,107,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $476.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.73. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

