Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IKTSY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

