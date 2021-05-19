Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $12,784,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $6,962,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

