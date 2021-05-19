The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Earnings Results

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.46 on Wednesday, hitting $311.29. 300,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

