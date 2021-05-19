The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 278,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648,504. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 239.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

