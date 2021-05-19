Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CALT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.19 million and a P/E ratio of -20.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

