Tribe Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $291.30 million and approximately $39.39 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.97 or 0.01229724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.06 or 0.10221843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

