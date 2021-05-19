USDX [Lighthouse] Hits Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and $208.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00006988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00020764 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001831 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002361 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

