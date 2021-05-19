Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $173.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Walmart by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

