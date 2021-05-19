Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 82,131 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 449.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,131 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,226,859. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

