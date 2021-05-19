Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 408.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,728 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,087. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.