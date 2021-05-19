Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 449.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,131 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.84. 1,768,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,226,859. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

