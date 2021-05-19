3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Cut by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average of $181.17. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $144.60 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

