Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 157.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,184.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

