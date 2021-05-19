Zen Protocol (ZP) Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $274.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.18 or 0.01417685 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00164233 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

