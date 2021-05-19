Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.44

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00073584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00323783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00184249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01168875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

