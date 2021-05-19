HashBX (HBX) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashBX has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00078227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.85 or 0.01228209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.38 or 0.10285664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00103935 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

