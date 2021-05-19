$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of DKS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.44. 51,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,966 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $3,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.