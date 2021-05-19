Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Target Price at $18.67

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,707,000.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.