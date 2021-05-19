DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

DTE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.94. 25,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,540. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,413,000 after purchasing an additional 236,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

