Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Exelon stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,096. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

