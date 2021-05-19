Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.22. 42,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

