M&T Bank Corp Has $26.80 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 186,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

