iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.