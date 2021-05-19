Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

