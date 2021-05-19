Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

MA stock opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $359.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

