Scotiabank Increases Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEF. CIBC upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.68.
Shares of TSE WEF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,324. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.74 and a one year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$791.58 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.51.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
