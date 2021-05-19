Scotiabank Increases Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEF. CIBC upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.68.

Shares of TSE WEF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,324. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.74 and a one year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$791.58 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.51.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

