JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.15 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. 578,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,965. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. JD.com has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.84.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

