Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

PFGC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 73,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,861. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

