Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRNNF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HRNNF stock remained flat at $$24.85 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

