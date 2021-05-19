Todd Asset Management LLC Has $22.49 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. 63,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

