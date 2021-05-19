Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $69.20

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,892 shares of company stock valued at $82,100,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $86.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.